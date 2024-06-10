DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula sets Araw ng Kalayaan job fair

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to conduct a simultaneous Araw ng Kalayaan job fair on June 12 aimed at lessening the unemployment rate in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The job fair is one of the activities of DOLE in celebrating the 126th Independence Day this year, which is anchored on the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan” which underscores the significance of freedom, future, and history in the nation’s journey.

Albert Gutib, DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the conduct of job fairs is one of the mechanisms of DOLE to address the problem on unemployment.

The job fair will be simultaneously held in Zamboanga City, Isabela City, and in the provinces of Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga del Sur.

Gutib said they have yet to determine the total number of job vacancies in the entire Zamboanga Peninsula. In Zamboanga City, some 3,931 job vacancies are up for grabs in the Independence Day job fair.

Of the total job vacancies in Zamboanga City, 2,320 are for overseas job placement and the remaining 1,611 are for local employment.

A total of 34 companies—30 local and four overseas placement agencies—have confirmed participation in the job fair in Zamboanga City.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula data showed the unemployment rate has increased by 1.3 percent to 3.9 percent in January 2024 compared to 2.6 percent recorded in January 2023.

Gutib said the data showed that it translates to an increase of some 20,000 unemployed individuals to around 60,000 in January 2024 from around 44,000 in January 2023.

Gutib said one of the contributory factors to the increase in the unemployment rate is the annual closed season for fishing sardines from November 15 to March 15 of the following year.

Zamboanga City is known to be the sardine capital of the Philippines and the local canning industry employs over 30,000 people.

The other contributory factor, Gutib said, is that fresh graduates start job hunting in January after graduating mid-year of the previous year.

“The new graduates in late part of the year start looking for job starting January of the following year or after the holiday seasons. That contributes to the unemployment rate in January,” Gutib said.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula data showed the top 10 job vacancies in the region include nurses, transport service drivers, medical technologists, nurse assistants, household workers service, service crews, drivers, canning factory workers, hairdressers, cashiers, and laborers.

Gutib said there will also be one-stop-shop services on June 12 by DOLE Regional Coordinating Committee members and other intermediaries.

He said this will include the provision of assistance through career coaching and counseling to jobseekers by the Zamboanga City job placement officers and career guidance counselors. (SunStar Zamoanga)