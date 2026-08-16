DOT, 1102Bde strengthen partnership for peace, tourism

The 1102th Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde) and the Department of Tourism (DOT) Regional Office 9 reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration, strengthening the link between sustained peace and tourism development in Sulu.

This came during the visit of DOT Regional Director Dara May Cataluña on Friday, August 14, to Camp AKA, which houses the headquarters of the 1102Bde in Barangay Bual, Luuk, Sulu.

Officers of the Ganarul Brigade, led by Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, warmly welcomed Cataluña during her visit.

During the visit, Cataluña was briefed on the successful conduct of TriSulu Series 1 in 2024 and TriSulu Series 2 in 2025 at Mans Beach in Luuk, Sulu.

Delos Santos highlighted TriSulu as the centerpiece of sports tourism in Sulu, showcasing not only the province’s improving peace and security environment but also its natural beauty, rich culture, and growing potential as a destination for sports and adventure tourism.

“More than a sporting event, TriSulu has become a platform for demonstrating the transformation of Sulu and translating the gains of peace into opportunities for tourism, livelihood, and community development,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

Officials of the DOT Regional Office and the 1102Bde also discussed possible areas of cooperation in promoting Sulu as a peaceful and emerging tourism destination and developing initiatives that could further strengthen sports tourism in the province.

Delos Santos emphasized during the meeting that the Brigade’s peace and security efforts are anchored on a local government unit (LGU)-led, security sector-supported, and community-based approach, recognizing that lasting peace is best sustained through strong local leadership, community participation, and collaboration among government agencies.

“The peace we have collectively built in Sulu must now translate into opportunities for our communities. Through initiatives such as TriSulu, we can showcase the transformation of our province while creating opportunities for tourism, livelihood, and sustainable development,” Delos Santos said.

Both the DOT Regional Office and the 1102Bde reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining coordination and pursuing initiatives that support peace-building, responsible tourism, sports tourism, and sustainable community development in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)