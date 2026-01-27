DOTr grounds Aleson Shipping Lines passenger fleet

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) grounded on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the entire passenger fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines (ASL) as part of the investigation on the sinking of one of its vessels, M/V Trisha Kerstin, off Basilan province.

Acting DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez issued the order following the discovery that ASL had allegedly been involved in 32 maritime incidents over a seven-year period.

Lopez said in a press conference in Zamboanga City that he ordered the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to conduct a maritime safety audit of ASL and its crew within 10 days.

Lopez also asked the PCG to conduct a 15-day investigation on the incident on Monday, January 26, that claimed the lives of 18 passengers.

Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, PCG commandant, said that 10 people, including seven crewmen and a sea marshal, remained missing.

Gavan said they have accounted 316 survivors as of Monday evening, January 26.

Gavan said verified data gathered by them showed that the M/V Trisha Kerstin was actually carrying 317 passengers, not 332, when it departed the port of Zamboanga.

The total number of people aboard M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 at the time of the incident was 344, as the vessel is manned by a 27-man crew, including a sea marshal.

"It was determined during further validation that 15 among the 332 passengers listed on the manifest did not board when the vessel departed the local port," Gavan said in a press conference Monday evening, January 26, in Zamboanga City.

He said the boat was not overloaded since its maximum allowed passenger capacity is 352 and listed in the manifest is 332.

"There are still 35 available slots for passengers since 15 of them cancel their travel," he said.

Meanwhile, Gavan has ordered all PCG stations to further strengthen the conduct of the pre-departure inspections to ensure all departing vessels are not overloaded. (SunStar Zamboanga)