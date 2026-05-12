DPWH builds 2-classroom school building in Zamboanga Sibugay

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a two-classroom, single-storey school building in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the school building project was implemented in Kahayagan village, Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula did not disclose the worth of the school building project except to say that it is funded under the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

The project has a total floor area of 171 square meters, according to the DPWH.

“The completed facility is now being utilized by students and teachers providing a functional and nurturing environment while helping address classroom shortages in the area,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“It also brings significant improvement to the community by opening more opportunities for the children’s future,” the agency added.

The DPWH said the agency continues its commitment to building quality educational facilities that foster better learning environment and support the development of communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)