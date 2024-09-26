Zamboanga

DPWH builds P2-M multi-purpose building in Sibugay town

ZAMBOANGA. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) constructs a P2 million multi-purpose building to provide versatile space for community gatherings in Luop village, Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay. A photo handout shows part of the façade of the newly completed building. (SunStar Zamboanga)
THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) constructed a P2 million multi-purpose building to provide versatile space for community gatherings in one of the villages in Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Thursday, September 26, 2024, that the multi-purpose building was constructed in Luop village, Diplahan with funding allocation from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2024.

The DPWH said the single-story building spans a total floor area of 48 square meters and is equipped with modern features such as a split-type air conditioning system, stainless steel water tank, energy-efficient lighting fixtures, glazed tile flooring, and railings for accessibility.

“The new facility is expected to serve the needs of the community, providing a versatile space for gatherings, educational programs, and essential health services,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The completion of the project will benefit the local population of approximately 886 residents and is anticipated to play a key role in enhancing the socio-economic growth of Luop village, according to the DPWH.

The project was closely monitored and implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)

