DPWH builds P28.8-M river wall project in Zamboanga Sibugay

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction a P28.8-million river wall in Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay to strengthen flood defenses and safeguard local communities.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Wednesday, August 27, 2025, that the flood control project spans 310 linear meters and was implemented with funding allocation under the General Appropriations Act of 2025.

"The project is expected to provide lasting protection along the river bank, preserve agricultural productivity and ensure the safety of residents living nearby," the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said they remain committed to similar projects across the region with plans to further enhance the resilience of Zamboanga Peninsula's infrastructure against natural disasters.

The river wall project was implemented by the Second District Engineering Office of DPWH in the province of Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)