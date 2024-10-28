DPWH builds P4.7-M school building in Vincenzo Sagun

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of the P4.7 million school building offering more space to accommodate the growing student population in Vincenzo Sagun, Zamboanga del Sur.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monday, October 28, 2024, the school building was constructed at Biu-os Elementary School in Vincenzo Sagun.

The DPWH said the school building features two classrooms with a total floor area of 63 square meters each, offering a more conducive space for the school’s growing student population.

The school building also includes essential amenities such as separate toilets for males, females, and persons with disabilities (PWDs), as well as ramps for easy access, according to the DPWH.

Window grills have also been installed to ensure the safety of students.

“Both teachers and students are expected to benefit from this project, which will support the educational growth of the local community—a key investment in the future of the youth in the region,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The agency ensured that the project met the necessary standards, reinforcing the government’s goal of providing better infrastructure for education across the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

The construction of the school building project came from the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

It was constructed by the Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)