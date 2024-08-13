DPWH builds P4.9M school building in Zamboanga

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed the construction of P4.9 million two-classroom school building to address the increasing need of additional educational space in Zamboanga del Sur, the DPWH said Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The DPWH regional office said the new school building was constructed in the elementary school in Nangan-Nangan, Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur.

The DPWH said the project features a single-storey building equipped with two spacious classrooms, and toilets for male, female, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

“By providing a more comfortable and conducive environment, the school building is expected to improve the overall academic performance and well-being of the students, supporting the academic journey of young learners in the region,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The DPWH said the project was funded by an allocation of P4,927,847.23 from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga del Sur Second District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)