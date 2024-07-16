DPWH builds P5-M slope protection project

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has constructed a P5 million slope protection structure project in a village in Zamboanga del Norte to ensure safe travels, the DPWH said.

The DPWH regional office said the slope protection project was implemented along the road of Tinindugan village, Sergio Osmeña, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH said the P5 million allocation, which was taken from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2024, was used to finish the gabions, a slope protection structure, with a total net length of 101 meters, which includes the construction of drainage.

“This new instalment acts as a barrier against soil erosion, which is frequent especially during rainy season,” the DPWH regional office said in a statement.

“With the completion of the project, motorists, particularly farmers delivering agricultural products, are now more at ease traversing along steep and mountainous road,” the DPWH added.

The project was implemented by the Zamboanga del Norte 1st District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)