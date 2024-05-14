DPWH builds P50-M bypass, diversion roads in Dapitan City

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced Tuesday, May 14, 2024, that it has completed the construction of the P50 million by-pass and diversion roads in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH regional office said the by-pass road was constructed in Sicayab village, Dapitan City, and the diversion road in Bucana village in the same city.

The DPWH said the road projects involved paving a net length of 1.0225-kilometer lane meters.

The DPWH said the improved infrastructure provides easier access to neighboring villages and basic services, alleviating the overall connectivity and mobility within the area.

It said that approximately 11,723 residents stand to benefit from safer and faster travel, reducing travel time by 15 to 20 minutes with the new roads now open.

The road projects were undertaken by the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte First District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)