DPWH completes 2 access roads in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed some P59.8 million road construction and improvement works projects in Dapitan City and the town of Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, benefiting local communities.

The completed projects include the P50 million concrete paving of a one-kilometer portion of the Sicayab-Bucana-Dapitan port diversion road in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

“With better road condition, residents of Barangays Sicayab and Bucana are now better connected to neighboring communities as well as basic government services and establishments,” Engineer Cayamombao Dia, DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said in a statement on Friday, June 14.

Dia said other works on the P50 million project include road shoulders and slope protection with the installation of metal guardrails and reflectorized pavement markings as safety features.

The project in Dapitan City was undertaken by the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte 1st District Engineering Office.

Meanwhile, Dia said the completed project in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte is the construction of a 410-meter concrete access road connecting the village of El Paraiso to Compra village worth P9.8 million.

She said the constructed road now provides more convenient access to essential services and establishments, and reduces travel time by about 15 to 20 minutes, aiding local rubber and coconut farmers in the transport of their products to nearby markets and communities.

Dia said the access road project was undertaken through the Roads Leveraging Linkages for Industry and Trade Infrastructure (Roll-It) Program in convergence with the Department of Trade and Industry. (SunStar Zamboanga)