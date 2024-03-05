DPWH completes 3 road concreting projects

RESIDENTS now benefit from improved access and mobility as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed three road paving projects in the towns of Labason and Liloy in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

DPWH Regional Director Cayamombao Dia said Tuesday, March 5, 2024, that one of the completed projects is the 688-meter concrete farm-to-market road project worth P12.9 million in Lapatan village, Labason.

Dia said the completion of the farm-to-market road now enables a safer and shorter travel time for farmers, increasing agricultural productivity and stimulating local economic growth.

Dia also reported the completion of the concrete paving of a 445-meter access road in Immaculada village, Labason, worth P9.9 million.

"With the upgraded roads, residents of the said barangays now experience a smoother and safer transportation going to various establishments and essential services in the area," Dia said.

She said the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte Third District Engineering Office has also finished the construction of another concrete road in the municipality of Liloy.

She said that with a length of 785 meters, the project includes grouted riprap, stone masonry and reinforced steel, which enhances the road's durability to ensure a more comfortable travel condition for motorists passing through Panabang village.

Besides portland concrete cement paving, other works on the projects involve installation of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings as road safety measure, according to Dia.

The road concreting project in Panabang village, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte was worth P11.8 million. (SunStar Zamboanga)