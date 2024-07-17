DPWH completes bypass road in Dapitan City

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has constructed a new 1.5-kilometer bypass road in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The project, which cost P47 million, includes a 1.9-kilometer line ditch, 482-square-meter slope protection, barrel box culverts, and guardrails.

The new bypass road provides a quicker and more comfortable travel route, reducing travel time by 15 to 20 minutes and improving connectivity to neighboring barangays and towns, benefiting around 2,300 residents, officials said.

The project is also expected to spur local economic development by facilitating the transport of agricultural products to the market. (Stephanie Joy Famoso, NWSSU intern)