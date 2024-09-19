DPWH completes new access road in Zambo Sur town

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed the construction of the P40 million access road benefiting coconut farmers in one of the towns in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the new access road was constructed in Laperian village, San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur.

The DPWH said the road project, funded through the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023, stretches over 3.72 lane kilometers.

The road includes a 48-inch diameter reinforced concrete pipe culvert (RCPC) and thermoplastic pavement markings in white and yellow for enhanced visibility, according to the DPWH.

The DPWH said the newly constructed road reduces travel time by 15 to 20 minutes and benefits approximately 513 residents in Laperian village, as well as neighbouring communities.

“The improved access is expected to better connectivity to essential services such as healthcare and markets, particularly benefiting local coconut farmers,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The project was implemented by the DPWH 2nd District Engineering Office in Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)