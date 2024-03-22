DPWH completes P15-M access road in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the concreting of a P15 million access road, which is now supporting farming communities in the town of Sergio Osmeña, Zamboanga del Norte.

DPWH Regional Director Cayamombao Dia said Friday, March 22, 2024, that the project involved the construction of a P473.4-linear meter concrete road to help corn and coconut farmers transport their crops more quickly and efficiently.

“The improved road condition will reduce travel time between Barangays Biayon, Wilben, and San Jose, allowing local farmers in the area to focus more on agricultural activities and spend less in cost and time commuting,” Dia added.

Dia said the road project overseen by DPWH Zamboanga del Norte First District Engineering Office also includes stone masonry and pipe culverts to ensure road durability, with the provision of metal guardrails as a safety feature.

She said the access road project was implemented under the Roads Leveraging Linkages for Industry and Trade (ROLL-IT) Program in convergence with the Department of Trade and Industry. (SunStar Zamboanga)