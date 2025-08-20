DPWH completes P15-M farm-to-market road in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a P15-million farm-to-market road (FMR) concreting project that would spur economic activities in Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Wednesday, August 20, the newly concreted FMR is from Immaculada village to Barangay Sas in Gutalac, which is a significant infrastructure project.

"This project stands as a proof of commitment to enhancing local infrastructure to support economic growth and development," the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The project involved the construction of a two-lane concrete road with a total length of 580 linear meters and a funding allocation of P15 million.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the improved road not only provides a safer, more efficient route for residents and motorists, but also plays a crucial role in facilitating transport of goods.

"By improving accessibility and mobility, it contributes to sustainable development in the area," the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The project was undertaken by the DPWH 3rd District Engineering Office in Zamboanga del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)