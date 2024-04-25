DPWH completes P17-M slope protection project

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a P17 million slope protection project along portions of Liloy – Siocon Road in the town of Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte, the DPWH said Thursday, April 25, 2024.

DPWH Regional Director Cayamombao Dia said the residents now benefit from a completed road slope structure covering 1,700 square meters in Kauswagan village, Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte.

Dia said the scope of works on the P17 million project also includes the concreting of 39.33 meters of road shoulder, with the installation of streetlights and metal guardrails as safety features.

Meanwhile, Dia said the Zamboanga del Norte Fourth District Engineering Office is undertaking the ongoing installation of a high-tensile active wire mesh system across a 2,777.7-square meter area in Nonoyan, also in the town of Baliguian.

Built along the mountainside, this portion of the road is exposed to landslides and rock falls, and is always at risk of possible soil collapse, according to Dia.

She said when completed, the P50 million slope protection project is expected to prevent road damage caused by cascading debris and ensure the safety of motorists traversing the area.

“These road upgrades aim to continuously protect motorists and pedestrians by ensuring safer passage along these landslide-prone areas and preventing frequent road closures, especially during inclement weather,” she said. (SunStar Zamboanga)