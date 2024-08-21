DPWH completes P24-M access in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the implementation of the P24 million by-pass and diversion road concreting in Zamboanga del Norte province, enhancing accessibility and connectivity to residents in remote areas.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Wednesday, August 21, 2024, the road concreting project linked Barangay Poblacion to Barangay Manaol in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH said project covered 291 linear meters with a 6.70-meter-wide carriageway and a pavement thickness of 280 millimeter, as well as the construction of the bridge, slope protection, and drainage.

“Both residents and businesses will benefit from increased transportation convenience, reduced travel time by 15 to 20 minutes and improved access to essential services which stimulates economic activity by enabling the efficient flow of goods and services, contributing to the overall development of the region,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The project was implemented with funding allocation under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte 4th District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)