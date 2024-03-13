DPWH completes P24.9-M Zamboanga del Sur access roads

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has finished P24.9 million access road projects to enhance the connectivity of rural communities in the towns of Mahayag and San Miguel in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the DPWH said Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

DPWH Regional Director Cayamombao Dia reported to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bunoan and Undersecretary for Mindanao Operations Eugenio Pipo that the 933.7-meter concreted farm-to-market road (FMR) in Upper Salug Daku village, Mahayag now benefits the farmers with hastened transport of agricultural goods.

The farmers in Upper Salud Daku village are into rice, coconut and corn production.

Dia said the provision of drainage systems and slope protection structures also improved the sustainability of the road, ensuring the safety of motorists passing the area.

She said the 933.7-meter FMR project worth P14.9 million was undertaken by DPWH Zamboanga del Sur First District Engineering Office.

Dia said another completed project is the construction of the 457-meter vital access road linking national roads to Indigenous People (IP) communities in San Miguel town.

She said the vital access road costing P10 million now facilitates smoother transportation between Poblacion village and Purok 2 in Barangay Sayog, San Miguel.

Dia said the improved accessibility will enhance trade and commerce, opening more development opportunities for IP communities in the area.

She said that aside from road paving, the project also includes the installation of 30 solar Light Emitting Diode (Led) streetlights to ensure visibility during night time.

Dia said the DPWH Zamboanga del Sur Second District Engineering Office oversaw the implementation of the 457-meter vital access road project in San Miguel municipality. (SunStar Zamboanga)