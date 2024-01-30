DPWH completes P28-M projects in Zamboanga Sibugay

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, the completion of P38 million road widening and bridge rehabilitation projects ensuring safe travel of motorists in Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay Second District Engineering Office has widened from two to four lanes the 360.7-meter portion of the Ipil-Magdaup wharf road in Magdaup village, Ipil, the capital of the province.

Engineer Cayamombao Dia, DPWH regional director, said on Tuesday, that the additional road space now caters to more vehicles, helping relieve traffic and providing a more convenient travel along the area.

Dia said the scope of works on the project includes road concreting, earthworks, subbase and base course, with provision of drainage and slope protection.

Meanwhile, Dia said the newly rehabilitated 69.8-meter Kabasalan Bridge now ensures the safety of motorists traversing the Lanao-Pagadian-Zamboanga City Road.

“This permanent bridge is one of the many bridges in the province which facilitates access to various establishments in the municipality, hence, its repair is crucial so we can avoid major safety risks and prevent delays in the delivery of basic services,” Dia said.

She said the road widening and bridge rehabilitation projects were implemented in the amount of P28 million and P10 million, respectively.

She said the implementation of the two projects is in line with the mandate of DPWH to enhance connectivity in local communities.