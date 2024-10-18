DPWH completes P34.3-M road widening project

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed P34.3 million road widening project providing a boost to local commerce and economic growth in Zamboanga del Norte.

DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Cayamombao Dia said Friday, October 18, the widening works was undertaken along a one-kilometer portion of Liloy-Siocon road in Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte.

Dia said the project features reinforced concrete pipe culverts, headwalls, and grouted riprap with painting of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings for enhanced visibility aside from the widening of the road from two to four lanes.

Dia said the completed project now better connects Poblacion village to Barangay San Isidro, benefitting about 3,257 residents who rely on the route to reach neighboring communities.

She said the improved road section will cater to a higher volume of vehicles which will reduce traffic congestion.

She said it will also expedite the transportation of goods and services, further boosting local commerce and economic growth across the municipality of Gutalac.

She said the project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District Engineering Office with funding from the 2023 General Appropriations Act. (SunStar Zamboanga)