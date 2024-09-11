DPWH completes P34.3-M road widening project in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) implemented a P34.3 million road widening project linking two villages in Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte, bringing substantial improvement to the province’s connectivity.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the completed road widening project was implemented from Poblacion village to Isidro village in Gutalac town, which is set to boost local mobility and commerce.

The DPWH said the newly widened road covers a net length of 1.093 lane kilometers and includes essential features such as reinforced concrete pipe culverts, headwalls, grouted riprap, and reflectorized thermoplastic paint to enhance visibility and ensure the safety of motorists.

“These additions are anticipated to reduce traffic congestion, increase mobility, and expedite transportation, allowing a higher volume of vehicles to traverse the area more efficiently,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The DPWH said the benefits of the road development project will be felt by some 3,257 residents in the area, who now have access to a wider and safer road.

The DPWH said the improved infrastructure is expected to enable the smoother delivery of goods across the region, further boosting local commerce and contributing to the area's economic growth.

The project was implemented by the 3rd District Engineering Office of the DPWH-Zamboanga del Norte.

The funding allocation for the implementation of the project was taken from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)