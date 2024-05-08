DPWH completes P37-M asphalt overlay project in Basilan

THE national government, through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the implementation of a P37 million asphalt overlay project in Basilan province, the DPWH said Wednesday, May 8.

The DPWH regional office said the project was implemented in Cabunbata village, Isabela City, the capital city of Basilan province.

The DPWH said the project has overlaid a net length of 1.678 lane meters of asphalt, serving as preventive maintenance for the road.

“This also include installation of solar streetlights to illuminate traversing motorists especially during night time,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The project benefitted some 4,071 residents who will not experience smoother travel, benefiting from safe, faster, and more convenient transportation.

The DPWH said the improvement will facilitate easier access to basic needs and enable the smoother delivery of goods to larger markets. (SunStar Zamboanga)