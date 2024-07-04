Zamboanga

DPWH completes P40-M Sibugay town bypass road project

ZAMBOANGA. The Department of Public Works and Highways completes the implementation of P40 million bypass road project in Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay. The completion of the projects benefitted residents in the rural communities.
ZAMBOANGA. The Department of Public Works and Highways completes the implementation of P40 million bypass road project in Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay. The completion of the projects benefitted residents in the rural communities. (SunStar Zamboaga)

RURAL communities are now benefiting from the newly completed P40 million bypass road concreting project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the town of Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Engineer Cayamombao Dia, DPWH-Zamboanga director, said in a statement Thursday, July 4, the newly completed project is the concreting of the 2.1-kilometer, two-lane national road junction Guilawa-Palalian-Barangay Poblacion road.

Dia said the road connects the residents of Guilawa village to markets, schools, and other essential facilities and services in the municipality of Malangas.

“The improved road condition spurs socio-economic development in the locality as it ensures a faster, more cost-efficient, and unhampered transport of agricultural goods from farms to markets,” Dia said.

She said the project includes the pipe culvert, grouted riprap, and stone masonry, with the installation of metal guardrails and pavement markings as safety features.

She said the project was undertaken by DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay First District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph