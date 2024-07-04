DPWH completes P40-M Sibugay town bypass road project

RURAL communities are now benefiting from the newly completed P40 million bypass road concreting project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the town of Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Engineer Cayamombao Dia, DPWH-Zamboanga director, said in a statement Thursday, July 4, the newly completed project is the concreting of the 2.1-kilometer, two-lane national road junction Guilawa-Palalian-Barangay Poblacion road.

Dia said the road connects the residents of Guilawa village to markets, schools, and other essential facilities and services in the municipality of Malangas.

“The improved road condition spurs socio-economic development in the locality as it ensures a faster, more cost-efficient, and unhampered transport of agricultural goods from farms to markets,” Dia said.

She said the project includes the pipe culvert, grouted riprap, and stone masonry, with the installation of metal guardrails and pavement markings as safety features.

She said the project was undertaken by DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay First District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)