DPWH completes P41.1M flood control project in Zamboanga

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a P41.1 million flood control structure along the Tinuba River in Barangay Sinubong, Zamboanga City.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the project provides critical protection to residents living along the riverbank, safeguarding both lives and properties from the dangers of severe water overflow, particularly during heavy rains.

“It is aimed to minimize property damage and protect the residents in the area from severe flooding,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The newly constructed flood control structure spans 442 linear meters, with a top crest width of one meter and a slope thickness of 0.50 meter, according to the DPWH.

The DPWH said the implementation of the flood control initiative highlights the government’s ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure for disaster risk reduction across the region.

The P41.1 million funding allocation of the project came from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)