DPWH completes P50-M road maintenance project

THE preventive road maintenance works along the Zamboanga-Pagadian highway in Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur have been completed enhancing driving comfort and increased safety for motorists, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Friday, May 3, 2024.

DPWH Regional Cayamombao Dia said the preventive road maintenance project worth P50 million was undertaken by DPWH Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District Engineering Office.

Dia said the road section in Nilo village, Tigbao used to have potholes, cracks, and uneven pavement, posing dangers to motorists traversing the area.

Dia said the P50 million project covers 896 lineal meters of asphalt overlay with concrete pavement re-blocking along damaged portions, as well as application of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings for road visibility and safety.

“With the upgraded road condition, the risk of accidents is now reduced, thereby ensuring a safer and smoother travel for locals,” Dia said.

“Moreover, these maintenance works will also extend the lifespan of the road, resulting in less vehicle maintenance costs,” she added. (SunStar Zamboanga)