DPWH completes P55-M flood control project

LOW-LYING communities are now better protected against the overflow of the Dipolo River in the municipality of Ramon Magsaysay, Zamboanga del Sur.

This, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed on Thursday, May 23, the construction of a P55 million flood control project in Ramon Magsaysay town.

In her report to Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Cayamombao Dia, said the project in Katipunan village, Ramon Magsaysay involved the construction of a 228.4-meter slope protection with a two-meter walkway.

“Local folks are now at ease knowing that they have a sturdy structure to safeguard their homes and livelihood from untoward incidents caused by excessive flooding, especially during rainy days or typhoons,” Dia added.

Besides increasing flood resilience, the structure will also aid in the preservation of soil and mitigate degradation of the riverbed, according to Dia.

She said the flood control project was undertaken by DPWH Zamboanga del Sur 1st District Engineering Office.

Meanwhile, DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain said the concreting of the 33-kilometer Curuan Sibuco road with two bridges is 82 percent complete.

The road links Zamboanga City through the village of Curuan to the province of Zamboanga del Norte, through the municipality of Sibuco.

Sadain said the two contactors undertaking the road project have already paved 30.80 kilometers, representing 82 percent completion.

The concreting of the Curuan-Sibuco road is financed by a loan agreement between the national government and the Asian Development Bank. (SunStar Zamboanga)