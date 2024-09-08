DPWH completes P66.5-M flood protection project

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has built a revetment wall in one of the 45 villages in Isabela City, Basilan to protect the place from floods during the rainy season.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the P66.5 million project was built along the bridge in Baluno village, Isabela City to mitigate the risks associated with river overflow during the rainy season.

The DPWH said the revetment wall stretches 260 linear meters with a height of 4.06 meters.

“This provides strong protection against flooding and river overflow, especially during rainy season,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The DPWH said the structure is designed to shield approximately 3,275 residents based on the 2020 census from potential water-related disasters, thereby preserving lives and properties in the area.

It said the funding allocation for the implementation of the project came from the General Appropriations Act of 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)