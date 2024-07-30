DPWH completes P70-M project in Basilan

THE Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) has constructed a P7 million hostel to better community engagement addressing the needs of the residents in Basilan province, the DPWH regional office said Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The DPWH said the project, dubbed as Provincial Housing Facility Hostel, was build and turned over to the officials of Santa Clara village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

The DPWH said the multi-purpose building and a total floor area of 220 square meters.

“This spacious facility is set to become a central hub for various activities, including trainings and seminars, which is vital for the community's development,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The building aims to serve the estimated population of 6,106 residents in Santa Clara, Lamitan City providing a valuable venue for educational and social gatherings, according to the DPWH.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Isabela City District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)