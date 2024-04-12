DPWH completes P78.4-M road improvement projects

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed P78.4 million road improvement projects in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the DPWH said Friday, April 12, 2024.

The completed projects involved the improvement of the two sections of Dipolog–Sindangan–Liloy road, improving accessibility in the town of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Cayamombao Dia said the completed sections involved the reconstruction of a 4.4-kilometer portion in Manawan village, Jose Dalman town, and the concrete paving of a 1.5-kilometer portion in Motibot village, Sindangan.

Dia said the costs of the Manawan project amounted to P49 million while in Motibot village, P29.4 million.

“Better road conditions along these sections of the major highway now ensure a safer and faster travel for motorists going to far-flung areas of Sindangan,” Dia said.

“Residents of the two villages also benefit from eased access to basic services, markets, and other commercial establishments, which will stimulate local economic growth,” Dia added.

Dia said the scope of works on the completed projects include concrete pavement, stone masonry, pipe culverts, and grouted riprap, with thermoplastic pavement markings as a safety feature.

She said the road rehabilitation and concreting projects were undertaken by DPWH Zamboanga del Norte 2nd District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)