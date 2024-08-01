DPWH completes P90-M access in Sibugay town

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has successfully completed a P90 million concreting of a new access road, boosting connectivity and providing better access to transport goods to trading centers in Zamboanga Sibugay, the DPWH said Thursday, August 1, 2024.

The DPWH regional office said the concreting of a 2.5-kilometer access road was implemented in Dalangin village, Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The DPWH said the primary beneficiaries of the project include local rubber and rice farmers, with the road promising to increase socio-economic growth in Dalangin in particular and Titay in general.

“This new road is expected to reduce travel time by 15 to 20 minutes, offering a safer transportation route for the estimated population of 2,734 residents,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The DPWH said the completion of the project enhances access to farmers from remote villages to the national road providing better passage for transporting goods to the market.

The funding allocation for the implementation of the project came from the General Appropriations Act 2023.

The project was implemented by DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)