DPWH completes P90-M Sibugay access road

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) concreted an access road linking two barangays in Zamboanga Sibugay town to improve connectivity between far-flung villages.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monday, October 14, 2024, the P90 million newly concreted road links Banker village to Barangay Sininan in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

“Before the road’s completion, motorists from these barangays faced difficulties accessing the municipal proper, especially during the rainy season, which made delivering goods and basic services challenging,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The DPWH said the access road has a net length of 1,907 lane meters with a carriageway width of 6.10 meters.

The DPWH said the project includes the installation of essential safety features such as pipe culverts, stone masonry, grouted riprap, and metal guardrails to ensure long-term durability and safety.

“With the improved road, travel time between the two barangays is reduced by 12 to 15 minutes, allowing farmers to efficiently transport their agricultural products to larger markets,” the DPWH said.

“This development is expected to improve the local economy and quality of life in the area,” it added.

The DPWH said the implementation of the project was funded through the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)