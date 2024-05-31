DPWH completes P95-M infra projects in Zamboanga

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the implementation of two infrastructure projects worth P95 million in the provinces of Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte, the DPWH said Friday, May 31, 2024.

The first project is the P50 million upgrade and reconstruction of a damaged road in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur to continuously keep the safety of traversing motorists.

The funding allocation for the project came from the General Appropriations Act of 2023. The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga del Sur 1st District Engineering Office.

The DPWH said the project repaired a total net length of 3.80 lane kilometers of two middle lanes of an existing four-lane road.

The DPWH said the upgraded road features a 3.35-meter-wide carriageway, retaining walls on intermittent sections, and solar yellow studs with thermoplastic pavement markings for improved night visibility.

The infrastructure improvement will benefit approximately 42,429 residents by enhancing road safety and convenience.

Meanwhile, the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte Fourth District Engineering Office has completed the P45 million flood mitigation structure along the Siocon River, passing through Mendiola Bridge in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH flood mitigation structure is aimed at protect the lives and properties in Siocon.

The project spans a total length of 330 linear meters, according to the DPWH.

The DPWH said the newly completed structure provides a sense of security for residents, ensuring their safety and protecting their properties from potential flood damage. (SunStar Zamboanga)