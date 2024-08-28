DPWH concretes access road in Zamboanga Sibugay

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Zamboanga Peninsula has completed the concreting of a P90 million access road providing safer and faster commutes in Zamboanga Sibugay province, the DPWH said Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The DPWH said the newly paved road spans 2.44 kilometers from Barangay Bulansing, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay to Barangay Palomoc, Titay, in the same province.

The DPWH said the funding for concreting of the road was taken from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023, improving access for the estimated 41,743 residents of the area as of the 2020 census.

The road is expected to better the connectivity on essential services, such as schools and healthcare facilities, ensuring a safer and faster commute for locals, according to the DPWH regional office.

Additionally, the DPWH said the farmers can now deliver agricultural crops with a reduced travel time of 15 to 20 minutes.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay Second District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)