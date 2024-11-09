DPWH concretes farm-to-market road in Zamboanga City

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the P13 million farm-to-market road (FMR) concreting project, providing safer and more efficient transportation for farmers in one of the 98 villages in Zamboanga City, the DPWH said.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Saturday, November 9, the FMR concreting project was implemented in Sitio Buenagatas, Boalan village, eight kilometers east of Zamboanga City proper.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the newly paved road spans a total length of 390 lane meters with a carriageway width of five meters.

“Before the completion of the road, local farmers in Sitio Buenagatas face difficulties in transporting their harvests to larger markets,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“The challenging terrain and poor road conditions not only hampered their ability to sell their goods but also affected their primary source of income,” the agency added.

The new road now provides a more accessible and safer route, improving the transport of agricultural produce, according to the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga City Second District Engineering Office with funding allocation under the General Appropriations Act of 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)