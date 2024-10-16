DPWH concretes P12-M farm-to-market road in Zamboanga City

THE residents and farmers of Sitio Muruk, Barangay Pasonanca, Zamboanga City, who face challenges accessing essential services, now have safer and more efficient transportation access.

This, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has implemented a P12 million farm-to-market-road concreting in Sitio Muruk, Barangay Pasonanca.

The regional office of the DPWH said the newly concreted road spans 154 lane meters, providing residents and motorists with safer and more efficient transportation.

Before the completion of the project, residents in Sitio Muruk faced challenges accessing essential services, particularly during the rainy season when the unpaved road would become dangerously slippery, the DPWH said.

Farmers, who rely heavily on agriculture as their main livelihood, struggled to transport their agricultural goods to larger markets due to the poor condition of the road.

“With road completed, farmers can now transport their agricultural produce more easily and efficiently, allowing them to reach bigger markets within and beyond Zamboanga City,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The DPWH said the funds for the implementation of the P12 million FMR concreting project came from the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga City Second District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)