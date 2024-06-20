DPWH finishes P40.18-M projects in Zambo Norte town

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the implementation of some P40.18 million worth of projects in Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte, the DPWH said Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The DPWH said the project covered a total net length of 1.662 linear kilometers and a carriageway width of 6.10 meters.

The DPWH said the project also included the installation of solar light-emitting diode (LED) roadway lighting and a 553.00 linear meter drainage line canal.

“This project is expected to benefit motorists by improving road safety,” the DPWH regional office said in a statement.

“Additionally, it is anticipated to stimulate socio-economic growth in Manukan by enhancing infrastructure, which can attract investments, boost local businesses, and improve overall accessibility,” the DPWH added.

Manukan, which is sub-divided into 22 villages, is a third-class municipality in the province of Zamboanga del Norte with a population of 36,887 as of the 2020 census.

The P40.18 million projects were implemented under the supervision of the Zamboanga del Norte 2nd District Engineering Office of DPWH with funding coming from the 2024 General Appropriations Act. (SunStar Zamboanga)