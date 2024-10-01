DPWH implements 2 road segments in Dipolog City

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed the construction of the P8 million-two road segments project in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, benefitting two villages in the city.

The regional office of the DPWH said on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the road projects benefitted the residents of Gulayon village, for the first segment, and Diwan village, for the second segment.

The DPWH said that with a carriageway width of five meters, the newly constructed roads in the first segment and second segment were identified as the remaining unpaved road section connecting Turno to Sinaman Bypass Road to Dipolog-Polanco-Piñan-Oroquieta Road, and as part of the remaining section leading to Cayasan Elementary School in Diwan, respectively.

The DPWH said the improved road infrastructure, which covers a combined length of 0.9814 lane kilometers, is expected to benefit a population of 9,045.

The agency said the new roads provide easier access to essential services such as education, markets, and healthcare, contributing to a more connected and resilient community.

The funding for the implementation of the project came from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2024.

The DPWH Zamboanga del Norte Second District Engineering Office implemented road projects to ensure safer transportation and promote connectivity. (SunStar Zamboanga)