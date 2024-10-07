DPWH implements P10-M road concreting project in Zambo del Sur

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a P10-million road concreting project to boost transportation safety and accessibility for motorists in Tambulig, Zamboanga del Sur, the agency said Monday, October 7, 2024.

The regional office of the DPWH said the road concreting project with a length of 257 meters was implemented in a rice field in Kapalaran village Tambulig.

The DPWH said the project include drainage and slope protection structures to ensure the longevity and safety of the road.

"This newly completed concrete road will provide safer and more efficient transportation for motorists particularly farmers, improving accessibility to bigger markets," the DPWH said in a statement.

The DPWH added that the project is anticipated to benefit some 1,075 and strengthen connections between neighbouring village in Zamboanga del Sur, contributing to local development and better mobility for the community.

The DPWH said the residents of Kapalaran and surrounding areas can now enjoy smoother travel, and the improved road infrastructure will support various socio-economic activities in this rural part of Zamboanga del Sur.

The road concreting project was implemented by the Zamboanga del Sur 1st District Engineering Office with funding from from the General Appropriations Act 2024. (SunStar Zamboanga)