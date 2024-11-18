DPWH implements P39.2-M flood control project in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed the construction of P39.2 million flood mitigation project in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the DPWH said.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monday, November 18, 2024, the project was implemented along the Piacan River in the municipality of Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH said the project spans a total net length of 292.00 lineal meters. It features a one-meter wide berm, a raised strip of land designed to separate and protect the area from encroaching floodwaters

“This structure will act as the first defense line, assuring the safety of both lives and properties in the vicinity, the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“This marks the completion of Phase I of the broader flood mitigation effort. While it is an initial step, it lays the foundation for future phases that aim to further improve protection for the locals,” the DPWH added.

Before the completion of the project, the DPWH said floodwaters from the Piacan River often carried debris and sediments, posing risks to the safety and well-being of residents living nearby.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte 4th District Engineering Office with funding allocation from the General Appropriations Act of 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)