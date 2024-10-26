DPWH implements P60-M asphalting project in Sibugay

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has implemented a P60 million road asphalting project to extend the life cycle of the concrete road in a village in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the asphalting project was implemented in La Victoria village, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The completed project stretches 2.920 lane kilometers with a carriageway of 6.70 meters, the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The asphalting project will also improve transportation efficiency and contribute to economic development aside from extending the life cycle of the concrete road.

“Designed as a preventive maintenance strategy, the two-lane road asphalting not only enhances the travel experience for motorists but also extends the lifespan of the underlying concrete road, ensuring long-term durability and safety,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“By providing smoother and more efficient travel, the project is expected to improve transportation flow and contribute to the overall economic development of the region,” the DPWH added.

The P60 million funding allocation for the implementation of the project came from the General Appropriations Act 2024.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay First District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)