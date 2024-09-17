DPWH opens bridge in Zamboanga del Norte town

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed the construction of P60 million two-lane concrete bridge enhancing transportation safety in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the DPWH said Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the newly constructed bridge which spans 0.35916 connects San Juan village and Barangay Mabuhay in Sergio Osmeña, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH said the project includes the concreting of access roads, installation of a drainage system, and the construction of a slope protection structure.

Aside from enhancing transportation safety, the project promotes economic growth, and support the agricultural sector

“It provides a safer and more efficient route for trucks and heavy vehicles transporting agricultural products to larger markets,” the DPWH regional office said in a statement.

“By improving access to bigger markets, the bridge will help local farmers and traders increase their income, thereby contributing to the overall economic growth of Sergio Osmeña and its neighboring areas,” the DPWH added.

The project was implemented by the Zamboanga del Norte 1st District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)