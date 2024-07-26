DPWH road concreting project boosts Zamboanga del Norte tourism

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the implementation of a P6.8 million road concreting project leading to a tourist site boosting the tourism industry in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH regional office said Friday, July 26, that the completed road concreting project was implemented in Galingon village, Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte leading to Situbo Falls.

The DPWH said the newly concreted has a total net length of 265.00 lane meters.

The project also includes grouted riprap, stone masonry, and reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings.

Known for its majestic beauty, Situbo Falls is a go-to spot not just for the locals but also from neighboring provinces, according to the DPWH.

“With this completed road, higher volume of both locals and tourists can now experience the beautiful scenery that the Situbo Falls offer,” the DPWH said in a statement.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte 3rd District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)