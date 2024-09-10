Zamboanga

DPWH unveils P98.8-M infra projects in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) unveils some P98.8 million infrastructure projects on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Tulungatung village, west of Zamboanga City, enhancing mobility and improved connectivity. A photo handout shows two motorists traversing the newly completed bypass road and bridge after the inauguration of the two projects. (SunStar Zamboanga)
ZAMBOANGA. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) unveils some P98.8 million infrastructure projects on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Tulungatung village, west of Zamboanga City, enhancing mobility and improved connectivity. A photo handout shows two motorists traversing the newly completed bypass road and bridge after the inauguration of the two projects. (SunStar Zamboanga)
Published on

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) unveiled some P98.8 million infrastructure projects on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, on a west coast village in Zamboanga City enhancing mobility and improving connectivity.

Unveiled were the Zamboanga City bypass road and Bridge 2 in Tulungatung village, 17 kilometers west of the city, according to the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DPWH said the project involved the construction of the bypass and diversion road as well as the expansion of Tulungatung Bridge 2 including its approaches.

The DPWH said the bridge spans 40.90 linear meters while its approaches cover 581.28 linear meters.

“The project is expected to ease traffic congestion and provide a more efficient route for vehicles travelling to and from the west coast,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The project was funded by the DPWH and was undertaken by a private contractor.

The unveiling of the project was attended by officials from DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula, local government and Tulungatung barangay officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph