DPWH unveils P98.8-M infra projects in Zamboanga City

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) unveiled some P98.8 million infrastructure projects on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, on a west coast village in Zamboanga City enhancing mobility and improving connectivity.

Unveiled were the Zamboanga City bypass road and Bridge 2 in Tulungatung village, 17 kilometers west of the city, according to the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DPWH said the project involved the construction of the bypass and diversion road as well as the expansion of Tulungatung Bridge 2 including its approaches.

The DPWH said the bridge spans 40.90 linear meters while its approaches cover 581.28 linear meters.

“The project is expected to ease traffic congestion and provide a more efficient route for vehicles travelling to and from the west coast,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The project was funded by the DPWH and was undertaken by a private contractor.

The unveiling of the project was attended by officials from DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula, local government and Tulungatung barangay officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)