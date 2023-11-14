DPWH upgrades 2 Zambo Sibugay access roads

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have upgraded two access roads facilitating better travel for motorists going to tourist destinations and trading centers in two towns in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, a top DPWH official said Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The two upgraded roads are located in the towns of Buug and Payao, both 3rd class towns in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

DPWH Regional Director Cayamombao Dia said the concreting of a 406-linear meter road in Buug now facilitates hastened travel time from the national road junction leading to tourist destinations such as the Muyo Cave and Falls.

Dia said that rubber farmers and coal industries now benefit from the newly-concreted 271-linear meter road which now connects Barangay Silal in Payao to the provincial road and national highway, thereby reducing travel time and hauling costs.

“The newly-improved roads will boost socio-economic growth in the province since locals can now transport their agricultural products to bigger markets with ease and visitors now have a safer and more convenient access between neighboring towns,” Dia said.

She said the road upgrades were undertaken by DPWH 1st District Engineering Office in Zamboanga Sibugay in the amount of P4.8 million each project.