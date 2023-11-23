DPWH upgrades Limpapa-Sibuco coastal road

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has upgraded the Limpapa-Sibuco section of the coastal road, providing safe and comfortable travel to motorists from Zamboanga City to Zamboanga del Norte province.

In her report to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, DPWH Regional Director Cayamombao Dia said the asphalt overlay of the 888-linear meter Limpapa-Sibuco section of the coastal road passing Barangay Nala is now completed.

The P19 million asphalt overlay project was implemented by the Zamboanga del Norte Fourth District Engineering Office.

Dia said the asphalt overlay as a preventive measure will prolong the service life of the road, making travel safer and more comfortable for motorists.

She said the project also offers improved access to various establishments and government services in the area.

Besides asphalt overlay, other activities on the project include the construction of a bituminous concrete surface course, reblocking of existing damaged concrete pavement, aggregate subbase course (for pavement shoulder), with provision of solar light emitting diode (LED) lights for better road visibility.

The asphalt overlay project was funded under the 2023 General Act Appropriations Act of 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)