DPWH upgrades, reconstructs Pagadian-Zamboanga road

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the P50 million upgrading and reconstruction of the damaged section in Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur along Pagadian-Zamboanga City Road, the DPWH said.

Engineer Cayamombao Dia, DPWH regional director, said the project involved the repair of 3.8 kilometers of two middle lanes of an existing four-lane road traversing Camanga village in Tukuran town.

“This project aims to enhance road safety and facilitate smoother travel for residents and commuters, benefitting about 40,000 locals in the area,” Dia said.

She said the project features a 3.35-meter carriageway, retaining walls on intermittent sections, and solar yellow studs with thermoplastic pavement markings for better night time visibility.

She said the completed work reflects the DPWH commitment to improving infrastructure and ensuring the reliability of vital transportation networks.

The implementation of the road rehabilitation project was undertaken with the supervision of the DPWH Zamboanga del Sur 1st District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)