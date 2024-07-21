DPWH widen road linking Zamboanga del Sur, MisOcc

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has widened the former two-lane road in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur connecting to the province of Misamis Occidental.

The DPWH regional office said on Sunday, July 21, the road that was widened is one of the busiest primary roads in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

The DPWH said the P85 million funding allocation used in the implementation of the project came from the General Appropriation Act of 2023.

The project involved the widening of the 2.10-lane-kilometer road with 3.5 meters in width.

The DPWH said the project also includes the installation of pipe culverts, studs for better nighttime visuals, safety warnings signages, and lined canal.

With the road widened, the DPWH said the motorists will now benefit from a safer and lesser traffic congestion while traveling from Zamboanga del Sur to Misamis Occidental and vice versa, especially during peak season.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga del Sur 1st District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)