DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula completes P9.8-M access road

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, announced the completion of the P9.8 million new access road in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH regional office said the newly-completed road links the village of El Paraiso and Compra in Liloy, which aims to aid rubber and coconut farmers, alleviating the socio-economic growth.

The DPWH said the access road has a length of P10 linear meters, and the funding for it came from the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

The newly completed road will provide smoother and safer travel, reducing travel time by 15 to 20 minutes, according to the DPWH regional office.

The DPWH said the new access road will provide easier transportation of agricultural products for farmers, improving their access to markets and increasing their income.

The DPWH added that an estimated 1,801 population based on the 20920 census will benefit from the newly completed access road. (SunStar Zamboanga)