DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula concretes P90-M access road

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the concreting of P90-million access road, improving connectivity in far-flung villages in one of the towns in Zamboanga Sibugay, a DPWH said Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Engineer Cayamombao Dia, DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the project involves the concreting of a 1.9-lane kilometer road connecting the village of Banker to Barangay Sininan in the town of Kabasalan.

Dia said the other works on the project involve pipe culverts, stone masonry, and grouted riprap with installation of metal guardrails as a safety feature.

“Before the project’s completion, motorists from these two barangays faced difficulties going to the town proper, especially during rainy season,” Dia said in a statement.

“With the improved road condition, travel time is now reduced by 12 to 15 minutes, enabling unhampered access to basic goods and services,” Dia added.

She said the concreted road is also expected to help farmers in the efficient transport of their agricultural products to larger markets, boosting the local economy and quality of life in the area.

She said the project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)